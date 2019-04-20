Angela Daigle of Turner was presented a Maine Legislative Memorial Scholarship in the Maine Senate on April 11. A former Ricker Hill Orchard employee, Daigle attends Husson University where she studies communications and audio engineering. The Maine Legislature recognizes one student from each county annually with a $1,000 scholarship to pursue a two- or four-year degree at a Maine college or technical school.
