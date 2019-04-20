CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Joey Lawrence, 43; Jessica Lange, 70; Ryan O’Neal, 78; George Takei, 82.

Happy Birthday: Listen, reflect and evaluate what’s happened in the past and how the experience you have can help you reach your goals. Consider who you want to associate with and what you want to share with others, and you will be able to form a set group of individuals who have as much to contribute as you. The future looks bright. Your numbers are 3, 11, 23, 27, 31, 40, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Charm will help you win favors, but don’t make promises you cannot keep. Sticking to the truth and what’s doable will help you avoid being faced with an impossible task that can damage your reputation or your position. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are overdue for a change. Gather information, look at the existing possibilities and make a move in a direction that will enhance your life emotionally. Nurturing an important relationship will bring you closer together. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A reference you ask for isn’t likely to help you out. Someone who carries a grudge or is jealous of you can make you look bad. Don’t share personal information or get involved in gossip or unpredictable situations. Concentrate on personal growth. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participate in something you can do with people you find energizing and uplifting. A creative endeavor will encourage you to use your skills and talents uniquely. Love and romance are highlighted and encourage greater personal stability. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let your emotions take over and cause uncertainty in your personal life. Flirting or paying too much attention to someone and not enough to another will put you in a difficult position. Don’t jeopardize what you’ve got to stroke your ego. 2 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your interest will pique if you attend a trade show or other forum presenting a host of information. Go to an expert and get the lowdown in order to find a way to incorporate what you discover into your life. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep busy. Idle time will lead to a conflict with someone disgruntled. Don’t let problems at home escalate. Take care of your responsibilities and live up to your promises before you move on to more desirable pastimes. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be surprised by someone’s actions. What you discover will help you make a decision regarding an emotional matter. You stand to gain confidence and the courage to do something you’ve been afraid to do in the past. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get back to basics, and start to make personal adjustments that will help improve your home, your health and your attitude. Distance yourself from anyone who creates chaos or meddles in your affairs. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An opportunity will come from an unusual source. A friend, relative or expert will give you inside information that will help you make an important decision. An unexpected financial gain or gift is headed your way. Romance is favored. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let emotional matters escalate. Do your best to get along and to stay focused on what’s important, like home, family and plans that will encourage greater unity and equality with those you love. An idea you have will lead to prosperity. 2 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t get upset when you should be busy taking care of personal business. A pending settlement, investment or contract should be where you put your time and energy. Keep your distance from people who are indulgent, excessive or a poor influence. 5 stars

Birthday Baby: You are secretive, intuitive and dedicated. You are industrious and proactive.

To submit astrological questions to the “Dear Eugenia” column, visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: