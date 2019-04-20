The following local students are recent post-secondary graduates:
Clemson University, Clemson, S.C. — Allison Louise Melcher of Bowdoin.
—
Roger Williams University, Bristol, R.I. — Jordan Mason of Durham.
—
Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Mich. — Sarah Wade of Farmington.
—
University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H. — Paige Brousseau of Poland; Carolyn Lamb, South Paris; and Jennifer Delker, Fayette.
—
Maine Maritime Aacademy, Castine — Matthew DeGroft of Lisbon Falls; Rylee Knox, Turner, Coady Lagasse, Livermore; Matthew Schrieber, Lisbon; and Kristen Gaylord, Auburn.
—
Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y. — Joseph Coffey-Slattery of Sweden.
—
Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta — Mallory Parker of Wilton.
—
Clarkson University, Potsdam, N.Y. — Ashley Wissmann of Lovell; and McKenna LaChapelle, Buckfield.
—
Aveda Institute Maine School of Cosmetology, Augusta — Hannah Arel of Auburn.
—
Northern Vermont Universty, Johnson, Vt. — Gabrielle E. Foy of Wilton.
—
Simmons University, Boston — Tina L. Love of Minot.
