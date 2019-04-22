LIVERMORE FALLS — Select Board Chairwoman Heather Bronish went through the 43 articles in the annual town meeting warrant in about 20 minutes Monday evening.

Nearly 20 residents attended the public hearing, including selectmen, Budget Committee members, department supervisors and staff.

The $2.56 million municipal budget represents a $60,064 increase — or 2.3% — from current spending.

It does not include the town’s share of Regional School Unit 73 or Androscoggin County budgets.

The spending plan will to to voters June 11. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.

Voters will also have a contested race for selectman. Jeffrey Roy and Jeffrey Bryant are seeking a three-year term. The position was held by the late George Cummings who died unexpectedly in November.

No one filed papers for a two-year selectman’s position currently held by Bronish.

Lenia Coates is unchallenged in her bid for a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors. No one took out papers for a one-year position on the board to finish Denise Rodzen’s term.

The Town Office will be closed Tuesday for the Regional School Unit 73 validation referendum on the $19.56 million school budget. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.

Jay and Livermore residents will also vote on the RSU 73 spending package Tuesday during the same hours. Jay residents will vote at the Community Building and Livermore residents will vote at the Town Office.

All three towns will see an increase in tax assessments, according to an RSU 73 budget pamphlet.

