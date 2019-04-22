NORWAY — Ryan Lorrain has announced his candidacy for a a three-year term on the Norway Board of Selectmen.

A lifelong resident of the Oxford Hills area with past experience in state and municipal government, Lorrain was first elected to the Paris Selectboard in 2011 and re-elected in 2014. He served four years as a selectmen, while also serving on the Planning Board, Budget Committee, Policy and Procedures Committee and the Oxford County Regional Recycling Board.

A graduate of Thomas College in Waterville, Lorraine has a bachelor’s degree in management and is employed by the Maine Legislature, where he is legislative aide in the House of Representatives.

“I’m a fourth-generation Norway resident and I believe our town continues to be a great place to live and raise a family,” Lorrain said. “As your selectman, I will work to promote our community in positive manner while ensuring our government is accessible, responsible and transparent.”

Municipal elections are scheduled for June 11.

