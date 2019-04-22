MINOT — Selectmen announced three bids Monday night for a new firetruck, but postponed a decision on which to accept until next week.

The lowest bid was from New England Fire Equipment & Apparatus of North Haven, Connecticut: $413,145, including a $5,000 trade-in for the decommissioned Engine 8, a 1994 pumper.

K&T Fire Equipment of Island Falls bid $472,033, and HME Ahrens-Fox of Wyoming, Michigan, bid $441,700. Both offers were more than the $425,000 approved by voters in March.

Selectmen will apparently accept the low bid at a special meeting Monday, when they compare specifications to the town’s criteria, according to Town Administrator Danielle Loring.

In another matter, Loring said she will contact Greene and Turner officials to ask if they are interested in partnering to expand broadband internet service in the region. Hebron has indicated it might be interested, she said.

So far, more than 200 Minot residents have responded to a survey on expanding broadband internet service in town.

Nearly two dozen residents attended a recent public meeting with Brian Lippold of Casco Bay Advisors, a telecommunications consulting firm in Gardiner, Loring said.

Loring said a feasibility study on network planning and engineering, utility pole and construction management and other aspects of an expansion would cost $33,500. A ConnectME Authority planning grant would pay for half, or $16,750, and the rest would be paid by participating towns.

Casco Bay Advisors would act as project manager.

