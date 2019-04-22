CANTON – Rachel Lois (Gile) Ray, 86, of Canton, Maine, was called home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald M. Ray. Born on Oct. 3, 1932, in Lewiston, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Millard B. and Ruth M. (Thomas) Gile. Rachel attended schools in Canton, married her high school sweetheart on June 6, 1953, and they enjoyed 52 years together before Ron’s home-going on Oct. 30, 2005. They moved to Connecticut in 1956, lived in Enfield from 1959-2000, and returned to Canton and Ron’s childhood home in 2000. She worked as an executive secretary for McDonald’s (Rosen Enterprises) in Enfield for over 25 years prior to her retirement. Rachel and her husband were founding members of Faith Baptist Church in Enfield. Although she taught Sunday School and served as hostess for many church events, Rachel is best remembered as being the church pianist for 40 years. She began her piano career at the age of 16, playing for services conducted by her father at various churches. Since 2005, Rachel used her piano talents and served in a number of other ministries as a faithful member of Wayside Bible Baptist Church in Livermore ME. She was also an excellent cook and baker, and to this day her chocolate chip cookies are legendary. Rachel is survived by her five children, a son, Malcolm Ray and his wife Christine of Canton, and four daughters, Judith Thoelen and her husband Robert of Enfield Conn., Lisa Wroniak and her husband Thomas of Ellington, Conn., Donna Wilder and her husband Ralph of Spokane, Wash., and Melanie Ray of East Hartford, Conn. She also leaves 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Bryant Smith of Mobile, Ala., Robert Ray of Atkinson, N.H. In addition to her husband and parents, Rachel was predeceased by her halfsister Bethel (Gile) Smith; and a granddaughter-in-law, Kerri Thoelen.The family wishes to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Pinnacle Health and Rehab for their loving and compassionate care of Rachel during her final years. Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Wiles Funeral Home, 42 Weld St., in Dixfield, on Wednesday April 24 from 5-7 p.m. The service in celebration of Rachel’s life will be conducted at Wayside Bible Baptist Church, 1724 Federal Rd. in Livermore, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Canton privately at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.comIn lieu of flowers,memorial donations in Rachel’s honor may be made to the:Dementia Society of AmericaP.O. Box 600,Doylestown, PA 18901 or to www.dementiasociety.org/donate

