LEWISTON – Raymond A. “Ray” Sprague, 72, of Mechanic Falls, formerly of Andover, Mass., died Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019 at the Marshwood Nursing Facility in Lewiston in the company dear friends. He flew with the Angels to South America and is now mining there, his dream trip.

He was born on May 22, 1946 in Springfield, Vt., a son of George Byron and Emily Ramona (Amidon) Sprague. He attended local schools and went on to attend two years of college in the x-ray technology field.

Prior to beginning his career, he served two years in the United States Marine Corps., including a tour in Vietnam. Upon his return home from the service, Ray settled in Andover, Mass. and worked at Mass General Hospital as an x-ray technologist. While there, he was instrumental in the start of a photography lab in which he prepared slides and photographs to help with physicians’ presentations. He also served as the audio/visual person for many hospital functions.

Ray enjoyed annual hunting trips with friends in Vermont where his pranks and cooking, especially his cookies, will be dearly missed. He was also a rock hound and loved to help identify mineral specimens for those visiting the Poland Mining Camp. He co-authored a book with Karen Webber about Frank Perham and his contributions to mineral mining in Maine and helped organize the Maine Pegmatite Workshop in Poland with “Skip” Simmons.

Ray is loved by his girlfriend Encar Roda Robles of Spain; “Siblings at Heart”: Tony Wielkiewicz, Sally Mathews, Mary Groves all of Poland, Jane Perham of Arizonia and Maine, “Skip” Simmons and Karen Webber of Virgina, Jeff Morrison, Jim Nizamoff, Frank Perham and Al Falster, also all of Maine.

He will be greatly missed by his friends at the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel, and also by his hunting buddies in Vermont who already miss his incredible sense of humor and practical jokes.

He was predeceased by his parents and Brother David, all of Vermont.

We would like to send our sincere Thanks to Marshwood Nursing Facility where Ray resided for the past three years. Also, we’d like to Thank the nurses of Beacon Hospice for their exceptional care, compassion and loving support during his final days.

A Memorial / Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: