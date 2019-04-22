Abigail Hoang Patrick, 4, gives Father Johnson Sacreties PanneerSelvam a high five following Easter Sunday mass at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
The cross on Hersey Hill in Minot is encased by early morning fog on Easter Sunday. Parishioners from the West Auburn Congregational Church have held their Easter sunrise service next to the cross for over 30 years. Sunday’s service was moved to the nearby church on Sunday because of the damp weather. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Dan Pragana II has a message to add to Sunday’s sermon during the Easter sunrise service at the First Assembly of God church in Lewiston on Sunday. Pastor Donald Cougle said the church has hosted a sunrise service every Easter since the church was built on Hogan Road in 1979. “We never miss a year. Even if it snows,” said Cougle. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Alain Lemesse, 9, of Lewiston collects Easter eggs during the egg hunt at Grace Lutheran Church in Auburn on Sunday. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Joan Tyne, 11, of Sumner wears her chapel veil during the Easter Sunday mass at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Jackson Lyons, 3, holds the toy bunny that was left for him by the Easter Bunny on Easter Sunday in Lewiston. Lyons attended the Easter sunrise service at the First Assembly of God church with his mother, Amy Pragana and sister Isabella. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Guinevere Sinclair, 11 months, of Dixfield plays with the opened Easter eggs following the Easter egg hunt at Grace Lutheran Church in Auburn on Sunday. Sinclair attended the Easter service, breakfast and egg hunt with her mother, Stephanie, father Alex and sister Alexandra. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Kim Martel’s daughter Faith, 4, shares the Easter eggs she found with her brother Demetri, 3, during the the Easter egg hunt at Grace Lutheran Church in Auburn on Sunday. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
