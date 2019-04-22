LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced the May events and class schedule. Classes are free, unless noted. Register by calling 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road unless otherwise noted. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For complete class schedule, visit www.seniorsplus.org/education-center.

Ibis Program Information Session: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 1; instructor, Brenton Stoddart, Ibis Care Navigator. On the first Wednesday of each month, the Ibis Program will demonstrate the new and easy-to-use technology designed to help people with chronic illness take the best care of themselves in their home. The program has shown to reduce hospitalizations, reduce caregiver fatigue, increase coordination among physicians and enhance quality of life. The Ibis Program is almost completely paid for by Medicare.

True Colors: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2; instructor, Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice. True Colors is a personality test that expresses the four colors of being; Blue, Green, Gold and Orange. Each of us have these colors in our personality, but generally one color impacts our personality and communication style. In this presentation, discover your True Color and how those colors change in different situations. No one color is better than the other, but it is helpful to understand your strongest color in communication and social situations to help build teamwork.

Cooking with Nutrition – Indian Cooking Demo: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7; instructor, Martin Raj, The Olive Branch Cafe. Learn to make Indian food in its healthiest form while not compromising on its authentic taste.

Let’s Revive Good Civil Discourse: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8; instructor, Chloe Giampaolo, who is a local volunteer and author with a passion for learning and teaching. She is a world traveler, having been to all seven continents. At almost 83, she has never lost her zest for life and passion for sharing her experiences with other people. Learn how to connect with others in order to understand where they are coming from; how to build trust by learning how to empathize; how to give a speaker full attention; how to use body to say “I’m listening”; how to paraphrase what the speaker said using your own words; learn how to be part of the solution. The class will also include small group discussion.

When My Pet Gets Old: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 9; instructors, Sandy Graul and Pat Casson, Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. Learn about animal alert cards, emergency contact information for pets, rehoming, how to help a pet stay happy and healthy, as well as early signs of disease through changes in behavior and routines. Casson will bring in several of her own pets.

Living Well with Diabetes: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 9 through June 20 (no class on June 13); instructors, SeniorsPlus Staff/Volunteer. Living Well with Diabetes is an interactive, six-week self-management workshop. Share experience and learn new skills with the guidance of trained facilitators.

Medicare Made Simple: 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 13, instructor, Valerie Cole, SeniorsPlus. Learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect choices.

AARP Safe Driving: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14; instructor, AARP staff/volunteer. Cost is $20 for nonmembers and $15 for AARP members, payable to AARP. Drivers 55+ who complete the class are eligible for discounts on their auto insurance for three years. Bring driver’s license, lunch and AARP membership card.

Phone & Internet Scams Targeting Seniors: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15; instructor, Jason Moore, sergeant, Auburn Police Department. Discuss tips on how to identify scams and learn what to do if scammed or solicited. Actual police investigations will be discussed to give real world examples of how scammers work.

Ticks & Mosquitos: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 15; instructor, Sarah Bly, epidemiologist at Maine CDC. The class will highlight tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses and what to do to prevent exposures, also tick and mosquito biology and ecology.

Crafting with Corinne: 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22; instructor, Corinne Saindon. Cost is: $5 for supplies. Ceate cards for men/boys. Class size is limited to 10.

Downsizing Made Easy!: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28; instructors, Liz and Kim. Downsizing and moving is overwhelming, but there are steps to making the process easy and stress-free. From sorting to selling, to packing and moving, learn how SimplySized Home can help through a transition.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. An afternoon of fun, socialization and popcorn. Bring a favorite game to share with others. All are welcome.

Ongoing groups

Knitting Group: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on a project or learn how to knit; bring yarn and knitting needles. Use back entrance.

Coffee & Comfort: 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 6. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. It meets the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by Beacon Hospice. Call to register so there will be enough coffee and light refreshments.

Book Club: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. The peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read for this month is “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” by Maria Semple.

Exercise classes

Some insurance companies offer reimbursement for the classes. Call the insurance company for information.

Total Strength and Balance: 11:15 a.m. to noon or 12:15 to 1 p.m. Mondays; 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays; 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. or 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Fridays; instructor, Linn Morin, certified trainer. Cost is $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for six classes; $5 drop-in. To register or for more information, call Linn at 207-523-9055.

Gentle Chair Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays only, May 13 to July 8 (off May 27) and

July 15 to Aug. 26 (seven-week session $35); instructor, Tisha Bremner. Cost for eight-week sessions is $40. Designed to increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of balance and find inner calm. Combines meditation, easy warm-ups, light stretches and gentle yoga postures.

Chair Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m Fridays, March 29 to May 17 and May 24 to July 12; instructor, Mary Bishop. Cost is $8 drop-in or $40 for eight weeks. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath, finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.

Franklin and Oxford counties

10 Tips: 2 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, May 9, 16, 23, 30; instructor, Holly Utt, community nutrition education, Healthy Oxford Hills. The series consist of four sessions based on the theme of “Eating Better on a Budget.” Food demonstrations, tastings and a cookbook are provided. Incentive available for participants who complete the program and feedback surveys. Limit 18.

