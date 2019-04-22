NORWAY — The Western Maine Art Group continues its spring season with a two-location First Friday Reception Friday, May 3, at the Main Street Gallery, 426 Main St., and the Matolcsy Art Center, 480 Main St. These galleries exhibit the work of fine artists and artisans living and working in Western Maine. The Main Street Gallery reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. The Matolscy Center will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Featured at the Main Street Gallery in May are the paintings of Judson Pealer, Western Maine Art Group’s Artist of the Month. Pealer describes his abstract work. “I love color and I love the things paint can do to create a visual experience. I usually work fast with bold strokes hoping to be surprised and invited into a new world. I hope that is your experience too.” The Main Street Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

At the Matolcsy Art Center, Don Best and Judy West Schneider will host an exhibit of their original artwork. Best is carving musicians with attitudes and pets while Schneider is experimenting with painting over dry-point prints to create abstracted landscapes. The work will also be available for viewing from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4. The window of opportunity to see Best’s characters and Schneider’s paintings is short because of a show of student work on Friday, May 10.

For more information, art classes, demonstrations and special trips sponsored by the WMAG, visit westernmaineartgroup.org and Facebook, Main Street Gallery. The galleries are free and open to the public.

< Previous

filed under: