Health Affiliates Maine recently presented Safe Voices with $1,300 raised by employees. The donation was awarded to the Safe Voices team at Health Affiliates Maine’s headquarters on Rodman Road in Auburn. Team members of Health Affiliates Maine are, from left, Brittany Kell, Michelle Theriault, Nicky Tanguay, Maria Tripp, Janet Verrill, Ben Fortier, Chelsea Rendlen, Kate Marble, Andrea Krebs, Kristen Butcher and Tina Williamson.

