LISBON — Lisbon Falls Christian Academy has announced its honor roll students for the third quarter.
“A” Honor Roll
Grades nine-12: Alivia Jones and Alison Rose.
Grades five-eight: Isaac Gould, Lucas Poisson, Abbygail Swan and Chloe Tremblay.
Grades one-four: Chase Brewin, Lacey Faith, Caroline Jones, Kolinn Nyberg, Cameron Partridge, Alexis Poisson, Kason Poisson and Naomi Welch.
“B” Honor Roll
Grades nine-12: Alexis Blair, Summer Carr, Olivia Ground, Avery Partridge and Matthew Stevens.
Grades five-eight: Brooklyn Carr, Ryan Hanlon, Kelsey Nyberg and Nathan Rose.
Grades one-four: Jayla Gumprect, Caleb Parker and Noah Tremblay.
