FARMINGTON — Two Maine artists, Laurie Sproul and Jean Ann Pollard, have teamed up to create an art show called “Earth: Love it or Lose it,” which is currently traveling the state and will be on display during the month of May at SugarWood Gallery.

An Open House Reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3. The public is invited and refreshments will be provided. A special presentation led by Sproul will take place at 6 p.m.

Unlike other shows that point to the horrors of environmental pollution and climate change, Sproul’s elegant sculpting in a variety of Maine woods, and Pollard’s “Gaia Series” of acrylic paintings with bas relief, focus on the magical, irreplaceable beauty and supreme importance of our one-and-only home.

“Earth: Love it or Lose it” is an invitation to embrace an all-hands-on-deck challenge toward finding solutions to planetary threats. While looking at art, sipping wine and listening to local live music, join Pollard, Sproul and student voices in this global conversation.

SugarWood Gallery is at 248 Broadway and is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

