PORTLAND – Cody Albert Bean, 8, passed away on April 14, 2019 at Maine Medical Center. He was born on March 6, 2011 to Robert D. and Katrina D. (Jackson) Bean.Cody loved hunting and shot his first deer when he was seven. He also loved fishing and would always out fish his family. He loved his dog, Bailey very much and some of his favorite things was having coffee and donuts with Grammy Polly and playing with his cars. Cody was such an amazing Big Bubba putting others before himself and always smiling. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma at age two and fought the fight. He was a survivor and one of the toughest kids ever. He is survived by his parents; siblings, Autumn and Landon; grandparents, Douglas Bean and partner, Terry, Tim and Jo-Ann Korhonen, and Don and Stephanie Jackson; great-grandparents, Dick Bean, and Stephen and Donna Stevens; Uncle Travis and Aunt Naomi, and Aunt Chelsea; and many great-aunts and cousins.Predeceased by his great-grandparents, Robert and Pauline Bean and Donald Cox and Carrie Jackson.A special thanks goes out to all Cody’s girls at the Barbara Bush for being so amazing with him. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday April 27, from 2-5 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. A graveside service will be held Sunday April 28 at 10 a.m. at Wayside Cemetery in West Paris.Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers please make a donation toMaine Children’s Cancer Program,100 Campus Drive, Scarborough, ME 04074or Team Hailey Hugs,P.O. Box 636,Bethel, ME 04217.

