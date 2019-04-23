NEW GLOUCESTER – Jeannette Joncas, a resident of New Gloucester, passed away early on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at her home. Jeannette was born on Aug. 19, 1934 in Auburn to Alphonse and Jeanne Bisson. She was the youngest of seven children, growing up on the farm her father kept on Foster Road in Auburn. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School, class of 1953.

She left Maine in 1954 and met her first husband, Roger Bechard, while working at Stanley Tool Works in Bristol, Conn. They married in 1956 in Bristol where she gave birth to six and raised five children. She often related the memory of the brood, fully dressed in their Sunday’s best, striding into church and the feeling of being so blessed. As a committed mom of an active family, she saw thousands of little league baseball games, youth football, high school hockey, soccer, and swim meets, never missing a game if she could help it, although some referees and umpires might have wished she had.

She maintained a strong faith in the goodness of God and His unfathomable mercy. One of her proudest moments was attending an Army vs. Air Force game at West Point, N.Y. with her sons, Gary (West Point cadet) and Gregg (Air Force Academy cadet) on each arm. Pictures show a beaming smile.

Jeannette returned to Maine in the summer of 1976 and was an employee at CMMC in the billing department.

She met the love of her life Adelard Joncas in March 1991 after a brief chase through Hannaford grocery. They were married in December 1991 and lived in New Gloucester. She entered the lives of Al’s children and became affectionately known as JJ, a mother, friend, and supporter of many. Her cheesecake, among other kitchen delicacies, was always eagerly anticipated at family gatherings. She spent much of her time quilting. Each of her grandchildren have the fruits of that labor, each quilt embroidered with an “I Love You” sign and initials.

Jeannette never met a stranger, opening conversations with anyone from office receptionists to retail clerks. She maintained contact with her far flung family via Facebook. Her Millennial grandchildren were familiar with, and amused by, inbox messages that began, “Hi this is…Mere-mere”. Through her internet posts, she covered her contacts with love, advice and words of encouragement. Using a mother’s sixth sense, she seemed to know when someone in her sphere needed help.

She is survived by her husband, Adelard Joncas; adult children, Gary and Elizabeth Bechard of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Gregg and Sandy Bechard of Cape Elizabeth, Glenn Bechard and Ruth Adams of Gardiner, Grant and Bernadette Bechard of Queensbury, N.Y., Guy and Gina (Bechard) Maras of Naperville, Ill., Robert and Suzanne Joncas of Poland Spring, Deborah and David Schlegel of Raymond; 19 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter with another on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse and Jeanne Bisson; her infant son, Glen Joseph; siblings, Yvette (Bisson) Lamontagne, Muriel (Bisson) Boulanger, Gerry Bisson, Irene (Bisson) Plourde, Lucille (Bisson) Reny, and Jean Bisson.

Condolences and fond memories of Jeannette may be shared with the family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn on Friday April 26, at 11 a.m. followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Jeannette’s memory to

St. Anthony’s Guild The Franciscan Friars of Holy Name Province

144 West 32nd Street

New York, NY 10001-3202

or at www.stanthonys guild.org

< Previous

Next >

filed under: