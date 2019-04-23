LEWISTON – Dr. Lionel Roland Tardif, 90, husband of the late Claire Y. Tardif, died on the early morning of Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, after dealing with dementia for several years, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Manchester, N.H., son of the late Antoinette and Donat Tardif, on Feb. 2, 1929. As a child he spent several summers in Canada where he would begin to nurture a lifelong strong work ethic and appreciation of education and of the outdoors.He obtained his pre-medical education at Le Seminaire St. Joseph in Three Rivers, Quebec, Canada, and received his Medical Degree at Laval University School of Medicine in Quebec City. He then spent three years specializing in obstetrics and gynecology and an extra six months in oncology at the Wesson Maternity Hospital in Springfield, Mass. He married Claire on June 4, 1955, and following completion of his OB/GYN medical training, they moved to Lewiston in 1964 and he worked at St Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where he delivered more than 7,000 babies over the course of 35 years, before retiring from medicine in December 1999. Lionel was a self-made man with a very unassuming, humble and personable nature. Following his retirement, he could be found having an early morning social with friends at Dunkin’ Donuts or at Tim Horton’s, solving the world’s problems. He certainly enjoyed his fair share of Moxie as well as Claire’s famous iced coffees. Dr. Tardif was known for his compassion, gentle bedside manner and a sense of humor. He is legendary in Lewiston and Auburn for his exemplary standard of care. He was a great role model for his family, patients, and friends.He was very passionate about spending quality time with his family. He also had many interests and demonstrated remarkable skills including wood working and many of his projects were shared with those he loved.Lionel was recently predeceased by his dear loving wife, Claire, of 63 years, on Sunday April 7, 2019. Lionel is survived by his four children, Dr. Robert Tardif and his wife, Claire, of Lewiston, Sylvia Cormier and her husband, Christopher, of Yarmouth, Louise Goulet and her husband, Marc, of Lewiston, Paul Tardif, Esq. and his wife, Martha, of Yarmouth Port, Mass.; his sisters, Fern Marcotte and Doris Hemond and her husband, Gerald, all of Manchester, N.H., and Lucille Gendron and her husband, Richard, of Kingsport, Tenn.; his brother-in-law, Rev. Robert Marchand of Moody; his grandchildren, Sara and her husband, Brian Wilson, Christine and her husband, Andrew Savage, Carolyn and her husband, Chris Jillette, Ted Gill and his fiancee, Carolyn Young, Peter Gill, Samuel and his wife, Rachel Goulet, Sophia Goulet, Andrew Tardif, Adrienne Tardif and Amelia Tardif.He also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews and friends in Maine and New Hampshire as well as, with gratefulness, Paula and John Stass.He was also predeceased by his firstborn twin boys in 1957.The Tardif family wishes to thank Dr. Richard Kappelmann, the staff at St Mary’s Regional Medical Center, and 3-East D’Youville Pavillion for the wonderful service and care they provided Lionel during his final years. Condolences and fond memories of Lionel may be shared with his family at www.thefortingroupauburn.comVisitation will be held at The Fortin Group on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m., at 217 Turner St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian Burial for both Lionel Tardif and for Claire Tardif will be celebrated at St. Marie’s Church in Manchester, N.H., on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. followed by interment with committal prayers at Mount Calvary Cemetery also in Manchester, N.H.Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 783-8545.Per the family’s request, please do not send flowers, but instead, please consider making a charitable contribution in Lionel’s honor to the:Alzheimer’s AssociationMaine Chapter383 US Route 1 Suite 2CScarborough, ME 04074

< Previous

Next >

filed under: