An concert to benefit the restoration of the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul’s Casavant organ will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Bates College Chapel in Lewiston. Dutch organist Tjeerd van der Ploeg will the performer. An acclaimed recording artist, Tjeerd is a frequent recitalist and improviser throughout Europe and North America. His program on the Hellmuth Wolff organ that is housed in the Bates chapel will include works by Bach, Buxtehude, Schmidt, Grunenwald, Dupré and original improvisations. Admission is by free-will offering. For more information, contact Scott Vaillancourt at 207-240-9419 or email [email protected]
