AUBURN — Celebrate Earth Day 2019 with the City of Auburn. Residents are invited to join in with Auburn’s Countdown to Summer, taking place now through Memorial Day.

“There’s no doubt it has been a long winter,” said Mayor Jason Levesque. “This is the perfect time to get in the spirit of spring, help beautify our city, and get ready for our sesquicentennial summer. I encourage everyone to team up with family, neighbors, co-workers or a favorite community organization for #EarthDayAuburn.”

Residents, organizations, businesses, schools and neighborhoods are urged to do something, big or small, to help keep Auburn beautiful and to prepare the city for the Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 27. Take a hike and pick up litter, plant a tree, join one of Auburn’s community gardens, “scoop” pet waste, volunteer with a local clean-up event, or spruce things up in the yard or neighborhood.

The City of Auburn wants to hear about all the #EarthDayAuburn plans being made. Residents are encouraged to not only use #EarthDayAuburn to check in on social media, but also to visit www.auburn150.com to request volunteers to help with an event, or share what they are doing to help keep Auburn beautiful.

#EarthDayAuburn is part of Auburn’s 150-year celebration.

