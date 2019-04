POLAND — A vote on the 2019-20 budget for Regional School Unit 16 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Poland Regional High School for residents of Poland, Minot and Mechanic Falls.

The proposed $22.5 million budget will be presented before the vote. The budget must receive majority support at the meeting before it can move on to final referendum votes at each of the town offices May 14.

