STRONG — The Board of Selectmen reviewed annual maintenance and repair bids Tuesday night and took aim at a long list of warm-weather projects.

The board awarded the contract for seasonal portable toilets and pumping services to Mike Pond of Strong, who submitted a bid of $85 per month per unit and $220 to pump the town beach’s tank. Pond has provided portable toilets and pumping services in the past. Other bids were submitted by Brackett’s Pumping & Portable Toilet Service of Wilton and Orr’s Septic & Toilet Rentals of Rangeley.

Selectmen also approved:

$8,950 for Mike Yeaton, owner of Smy & Spy Landscaping in Strong, to mow and trim the grass at the town’s cemeteries.

$1,775 for Fine Line Paving of Madison for small paving jobs, including the sidewalk repair in front of the Town Office and the remainder of the Fire Department’s driveway.

Selectman Andy Pratt also reviewed the American Legion baseball field’s plans for the upcoming season, including fencing and landscaping. Franklin Savings Bank has agreed to donate the scoreboard, and Pratt will follow up on remaining advertising and fundraising plans.

Selectmen also renewed Archie’s Inc.’s annual waste hauler permit.

In other matters, town treasurer Sandra Mitchell said she mailed 101 30-day notices to delinquent taxpayers.

