The Red Sox added top pitching prospect Darwinzon Hernandez as the 26th man on their roster for Tuesday’s nightcap of a doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

The 22-year-old left-hander had been scheduled to make his third start of the season for the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field.

Instead, Matt Kent filled in as Tuesday night’s starting pitcher against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Under MLB’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, a minor-league player on the 40-man roster may be added to the active major league roster for a full doubleheader scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, or Game 2 of a doubleheader scheduled less than two days ahead of time.

In two starts with the Sea Dogs this spring, both against Reading, Hernandez is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA. He struck out 15 batters in 10 innings, allowing seven walks and eight hits.

Hernandez was called up to Portland at the end of last season, but only in a limited relief role. He was invited to major league spring training camp and stayed with the Red Sox well into March. He made six appearances (11 innings), recording a 0.82 ERA and 12 strikeouts with eight walks.

In other roster moves Tuesday afternoon, the Red Sox optioned left-hander Bobby Poyner to Triple-A Pawtucket and called up right-hander Travis Lakins. Lakins pitched in 26 games for the Sea Dogs in 2018 and Poyner in 27 for the Sea Dogs in 2017.

