Snowmobile club to honor landowners

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club (Durham, Freeport, Pownal) meets on the last Tuesday of each month from September to April at the Durham Fire Station, 615 Hallowell Road. The final meeting for this season is Tuesday, April 30.

The annual Landowner’s Appreciation Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a business meeting to follow at 7. New members are always welcome. Members and landowners should RSVP to Duncan Daly at 207-865-6188 or 207-713-3116, or Mike Sikorski at 207-319-7587.

UNNA to meet

AUBURN — The United New Auburn Association will have a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Rolly’s Diner.

