WILTON — There will be a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Western Maine Development, 128 Weld St., next to the Town Office. The sale will benefit the Wilton Public Library.

Many new books of all types have been received since our last sale. There are also talking books, music CDs and vinyl records. Pricing is by donation.

For more information call 207-645-4831.

—

BETHEL — The Smile Fund Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at West Parish Congregational Church. All proceeds benefit the adult dentures program in the SAD 44 region.

For more information, contact WPCC at 207-824-2689.

