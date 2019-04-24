GARDINER — Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Wednesday at the Cumberland Farms store on Bridge Street.

Gardiner police Chief James Toman said a person, believed to be male, entered the store shortly before 1 a.m. and waited at the register for the clerk, who was busy in another part of the store. When the clerk returned to the register, the person brandished what Toman described as a handheld edged weapon and demanded money.

After getting the money, which Toman said was less than $1,000, the suspect fled on foot.

Toman said Gardiner police responded within a minute of receiving a call about it. The Maine State Police were alerted, and a police tracking dog was brought in. The dog was able to track the suspect into a wooded area between Middle Street and Highland Avenue, where the scent was lost.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall, and was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

“The person did a good job of concealing his identity,” Toman said. “The suspect concealed his face with sunglasses and a bandanna.”

The suspect also wore gloves.

Toman said anyone who might have seen someone running up Middle Street shortly before 1 a.m., or who might know anything else about the robbery, is asked to call police at 624-7076.

