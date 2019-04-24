FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital will once again host a Summer Scrub Club Camp June 24 through 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital. The camp – designed to introduce participants to a wide variety of careers in health care – is open to all students who will be entering grades eight through 12.

A sampling of careers explored may include physical therapy, sports medicine, nursing, orthopedics, community health, dentistry, and emergency medical services including stop the bleed.

Campers will have the opportunity to participate in unique hands-on activities and demonstrations such as casting, suturing, first aid, and emergency response to a mock accident. All campers will receive certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR and First Aid.

The $50 cost includes lunch each day. For information or to register, call the hospital’s education department at 779-2381, or email [email protected] or [email protected]

The program is primarily sponsored by the Franklin Memorial Hospital Area Health Education Center (AHEC), a member of the Maine AHEC Network, which is supported by a grant from the Health Resources and Services administration.

