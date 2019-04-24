LIVERMORE FALLS — Select Board Chairwoman Heather Bronish went through the 43 articles in the annual town meeting warrant in about 20 minutes Monday, April 22.

Nearly 20 residents attended the public hearing, including selectmen, Budget Committee members, department supervisors and staff.

The $2.56 million municipal budget represents a $60,064 increase — or 2.3% — from current spending.

It does not include the town’s share of Regional School Unit 73 or Androscoggin County budgets.

The spending plan will go to voters June 11. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.

Voters will also have a contested race for selectman. Jeffrey Roy and Jeffrey Bryant are seeking a three-year term. The position was held by the late George Cummings who died unexpectedly in November.

No one filed papers for a two-year selectman’s position currently held by Bronish.

Lenia Coates is unchallenged in her bid for a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors. No one took out papers for a one-year position on the board to finish Denise Rodzen’s term.

The Town Office was closed Tuesday for the Regional School Unit 73 validation referendum on the $19.56 million school budget.

Jay and Livermore residents also voted on the RSU 73 spending package Tuesday.

Results were unavailable as of press time.

