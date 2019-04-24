GRAY — Nick McCann lined a one-out double in the bottom of the 10th inning and eventually scored on a passed ball as Gray-New Gloucester opened its baseball season with a 3-2 win over Poland in 10 innings Wednesday.

Sophomore Wyatt Kenney, in his first varsity start for the Patriots (1-0), played error-less ball at second base, making many key plays. Another pivotal play came from junior right fielder Mason Lessard when he threw out a runner at home plate in the seventh inning.

Adrian Melanson provided the Knights (0-3) with four hits, while three other players contributed three hits apiece. Poland had 18 hits in the losing effort.

Edward Little 5, Messalonskee 2

AUBURN — Ben Cassidy went five innings and struck out five as Edward Little defeated Messalonskee 5-2 in a Class A North baseball contest Wednesday.

Cassidy also had two hits for the Red Eddies (3-0). Chase Martin drove in a run and scored another for EL.

Jake Arel relieved Cassidy and had three strikeouts, and Alex Avila had a strikeout in the seventh inning.

Jacob Benttinen doubled in the fifth and scored a run for Messalonskee (1-2).

Lewiston 8, Brunswick 2

LEWISTON — Hunter Landry drove in two runs with a double and a triple and also was the winning pitcher as Lewiston defeated Brunswick 8-2 in a KVAC baseball contest Wednesday.

Landry took a one-hitter into the seventh inning as he earned his second win of the year.

Jack LeBlond and Owen Cox each drove in two runs during a five-run sixth as Lewiston (3-1) stretched its lead to 8-0.

Coenradt Taylor got both hits for the Dragons (0-3), including an RBI single in the seventh.

Mt. Abram 17, Wiscasset 1, 5 innings

STRONG — Michael Hooper and Trevor Phelps had two singles apiece to lead the Roadrunners to the MVC baseball win over the Wolverines.

Hunter Warren tripled and Kenyon Pillsbury had a double for Mt. Abram (2-0), which broke the game open with five runs in the second and third innings and six in the fourth.

Matt Eckertt had two hits, including a double, for the Wolverines (0-2).

Softball

Messalonskee 7, Edward Little 6

AUBURN — Brooke Martin hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning, sparking Messalonskee to a 7-6 softball victory over Edward Little on Wednesday.

The Eagles (3-1) trailed 4-1 after three and 5-3 after four, but took a 6-5 lead on Martin’s shot. Taylor Bernier tripled for Messalonskee, while Danielle Hall and Katelyn Douglass had one hit, one RBI and a run each. Hall also picked up the win in the circle.

Alexis Downs had three hits, while Madison Emmert produced a double for the Red Eddies (2-2). Abby Russell, McKenzie Horton, Chantel Ouellette and Anna LeBlanc had two hits each in the losing effort.

Poland 14, Gray-New Gloucester 4

GRAY — The Knights poured on the offense as Poland secured a 14-4 victory over Gray-New Gloucester in softball action Wednesday.

The Knights (1-1) were powered by a pair of home runs. Karley O’Leary launched a three-run shot in the second inning, and Shelby Lafrinea connected for a two-run delivery in the third.

Lydia Espling had an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Patriots (1-1) attempted to rally.

St. Dominic 15, Sacopee Valley 14

AUBURN — In a back and forth battle, St. Dom’s scored two runs with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to notch a 15-14 victory in its softball season opener against Sacopee Valley on Wednesday.

Sophomore Emma Skolfield knocked in senior Mikayla Jackson to score the winning run for the Saints (1-0). In freshman pitcher Kathleen Deans’ first ever varsity start, she struck out six and walked none for the win.

Freshman Bella Perryman led the Saints offense with two triples, while Dean helped her own cause with a single and a double.

Men’s lacrosse

Bates 14, Colby 12

LEWISTON — The Bobcats (10-4. 7-3 NESCAC) used a 6-1 run in the second half to build a 14-8 cushion, then held off a late charge by the Mules (8-6, 4-6) on Wednesday.

Curtis Knapton and Matt Chlastawa each had three goals and an assist for Bates. Otis Klingbeil also recorded three goals and Andrew Small scored twice.

Lane Kadish, Colton Michel and Riley Bergstrom each tallied three goals for Colby.

Women’s lacrosse

Colby 16, Bates 10

WATERVILLE — Taylor Moore and Grace Langmuir each scored three goals in the first half to help the Mules (9-5, 5-5 NESCAC) open an 11-2 lead against the Bobcats (8-7, 4-6) in the teams’ season finale Wednesday.

Langmuir and Emma Banks each finished with four goals. Moore contributed two assists, and Robin Pirie had three goals and an assist.

Summer Dias collected four goals and an assist for Bates.

College baseball

USM 4, Bates 1

LEWISTON — Jake Dexter hit an RBI single in the first inning, and Jonathan Wilson and Jason Komulainen smacked RBI doubles in the second inning to start the Huskies (25-5) on their way to a win over the Bobcats (13-13) in Lewiston.

Andrew Olszak and Zack Quintal each had two hits for USM.

Tanner Laberge allowed just two hits in eight innings to pick up his second win of the year. He struck out five and walked two. Dexter recorded his sixth save.

Jack Aren was 2 for 3 for Bates.

