FARMINGTON — A Madrid Township woman, who was convicted in 2014 of robbing a Kingfield pharmacy, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to assaulting her boyfriend, punching holes in walls and breaking a door and two phones, according to court documents.

Michelle L. Wilcox, 33, was arrested Tuesday by Maine State Police on domestic violence misdemeanor charges of assault, terrorizing and criminal mischief, and obstructing the report of a crime.

Wilcox appeared before a judge in Rumford District Court on Wednesday and entered the pleas via videoconference from the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

Maine State Police Sgt. Peter Michaud responded to a report that Wilcox had assaulted her boyfriend at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at a Reeds Mill residence and then fled the residence on foot. She was said to be intoxicated, according to an affidavit filed in a Farmington court.

Franklin County deputies found Wilcox down the road, where she was attempting to get a ride from her sister, Michaud wrote.

During the domestic violence incident, Wilcox was “enraged,” according to the document.

“She punched several holes in the Sheetrock and broke a wooden door,” Michaud wrote. “She also broke two phones.”

Her live-in boyfriend attempted to get away by taking Wilcox’s young son away in a vehicle. Wilcox followed them outside and was screaming at her boyfriend, according to the affidavit.

“She held onto the vehicle despite requests to get away. She had two hands on the driver’s door and was grabbing” at her boyfriend’s arm, Michaud wrote.

Her boyfriend drove to a neighbor’s house.

The boyfriend, 78, has respiratory problems and needs oxygen. Wilcox had consumed a pint of vodka and was intoxicated, according to the affidavit.

“She admitted to being mad and punching holes in the wall,” Michaud wrote. “She also called a witness stating that she would kill (boyfriend) and trash his house. She also said she was going to punch his lights out. Wilcox had bruised knuckles.”

A judge set her bail Wednesday at $250 cash or personal recognizance and a supervised release agreement. She has several bail conditions including no use or possession of alcohol or dangerous weapons or firearms. She is also prohibited from having contact with her boyfriend.

A conviction on each of the misdemeanor charges carries a maximum of 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Wilcox was convicted in 2014 in U.S. District Court in Bangor of robbing the Western Maine Pharmacy in Kingfield of 85 boxes of Suboxone, a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction, in June 2013. She was sentenced to four years and three months in prison and three years of supervised release.

In 2017, she was accused of violating release conditions. She was found guilty of violating the conditions in February 2018 and sentenced to 12 months and a day, according to federal court documents.

