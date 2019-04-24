Oxford County Superior Court

Robert C. Raftice, 32, Lewiston, gross sexual assault on Sept. 5, 2006, probation violation, sentenced to eight years with all but one year suspended, probation 12 years, restitution $300.

Joseph R. Arbour, formerly known as Cox, 33, Mercer, forgery, theft by deception, priors on Jan. 9, 2011, both charges, probation violation, sentenced to 649 days, probation revoked.

Paul L. Tripp Jr., 38, Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 23, 2009, probation violation, sentenced to four years, probation partially revoked.

Wayne Scott Brown, 63, Norway, burglary on May 25, 2012, probation not violated, sentenced to six years with all suspended, probation three years.

William Heller, 65, Mexico, two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on April 14, 2014, both charges, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 10 years with all but two years suspended, probation two years, restitution $300 for each charge.

Randall J. Chapman, 41, Rumford, robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault on May 19, 2014, first two charges, found guilty, sentenced to 12 years with all but five years suspended, probation four years for each charge; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to four years.

Daniel H. Pelletier Jr., 39, Peru, operating after registration suspended on Feb. 16, 2014, dismissed.

Derek J. Foster, 26, Brownfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, arson, burglary, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on April 30, 2015, first charge, probation violation, sentenced to nine months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge, probation violation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; third, fourth and fifth charges, probation violation, sentenced to nine months, probation partially revoked, probation continued for each charge.

Charles E. McNeice, 49, Gray, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, criminal conspiracy, violating condition of release on June 17, 2015, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but nine months and one day suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,000; third charge, dismissed.

Norbert A. Thibault, 56, Sumner, aggravated assault on Jan. 10, 2015, probation not violated, sentenced to six years with all but two years suspended, probation four years.