Softball

Spruce Mountain 23, Mountain Valley 2

LEWISTON — Spruce Mountain exploded for 13 runs in the first inning and didn’t stop there in a 23-2 victory over Mountain Valley in the Mountain Valley Conference opener for both teams at Joseph Deschenes Field on Thursday.

Haley Turcotte led Spruce Mountain’s 13-hit attack with a pair of doubles. Grace Harmatys (triple) and Calley Baker (double) also had an extra base hit among their two hits, while Julianne Doiron and Paige Hutton chipped in with two hits apiece.

Saydie Garbarini hit a home run for the Falcons.

Baseball

Mt. Ararat 10, Mt. Blue 0 (6 innings)

BRUNSWICK — Austin Damon tossed a one-hit shutout to lead Mt. Ararat to a 10-0 victory over Mt. Blue in six innings in KVAC baseball.

Damon struck out eight in six innings and also went 2-for-3 with a double at the plate. Hunter Lohr added two hits, including a triple for the Eagles.

Austin DeCarolis had the Cougars’ lone hit.

College softball

Bates 4, UMF 1

LEWISTON — Bates College’s softball team threw a combined two-hitter on Thursday to defeat the University of Maine at Farmington, 4-1.

Julia Panepinto smashed a two-run home run in the sixth inning, her fifth of the year, to give Bates a three-run lead. Jevan Sandhu tossed three-scoreless innings, followed by Danielle Polirer who allowed one unearned run in 2.1 innings. Polirer earned the win, her second of the season. Payton Buxton earned the final five outs and the save.

UMF’s Haley Holt drew a walk and moved to third base on a wild pitch before scoring on Karen Flaherty’s infield single.

Brianna McGrath allowed four runs in six innings and took the loss for UMF.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: