FARMINGTON — The Farmington Recreation Department partnered with Mt. Blue High School Class of 2021 students to make this year’s Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza even bigger and better. Saturday’s dreary weather didn’t seem to affect participants.

Children could search for eggs from 8:30 to 10 a.m., then gather from 10:30 a.m. to noon for fun and games. Due to the weather, the latter was moved from Meetinghouse Park to the Community Center.

Children searching for eggs at all four Farmington parks – Bjorn Park, Hippach Field, VIS Park and Walton’s Mill Dam Park – had their Easter Passports stamped by the high school students and were eligible for an extra goody bag.

Rec director Matthew Foster said MacDonald’s and Gifford’s provided gift certificates for those bags. Each child could pick a bag with the certificate of their choice inside.

“Narrow Gauge donated tickets for the winners of the three-legged races,” he said.

Children had fun with hula hoops, bean bag toss and a parachute. The center’s ceiling was adorned with colored lights for a laser show. Making bunny ears, bunny noses and coloring paper eggs were also popular.

Foster said Peeps S’mores would be made at the end.

“We’ve figured it takes 13 seconds. Less is not enough and more you’ll have a mess with the size microwave we have,” he said.

Foster said assistant director Jaycee Jenckes organized the Extravaganza.

Sonya Scott of Freeman Township saw the event posted online. Siblings River Reign Scott, Winter Storm Robinson, Jayson Foss, Airyca Beedy, Alyssa Scott and Lily Blossom Floyd went to all four parks. Airyca found a golden egg at VIS Park in West Farmington.

Gary Choate of Livermore was there with his 2.5-year-old son, Dodger Choate, and Eli Gross of Jay.

“My mother lives right down the road. We come every year,” the elder Choate said.

The Class of 2021 students held a bake sale. For $1 a try, visitors could guess how many M & M’s were in three different jars.

Jenkins said 50 – 60 passports were given out. One hundred were available.

“It worked out. Ended up being pretty cute. I’m happy,” she said.

