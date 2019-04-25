ANDOVER — Morgan Carver, from Bangor Savings Bank, recently presented a $3,000 check to librarian Janet Farrington, at the Andover Public Library. The money will be used to purchase new computers to replace the tired ones in use now.

Morgan Carver’s grandfather, Frank Morgan, installed the wiring at the library in the late 1940s.

The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation offers grants to nonprofits throughout Maine and New Hampshire. The foundation aims to impact workforce and economic development in the communities they serve.

The library is housed in the former Universalist Church, which was given to the Town for use as a library, which has been housed there since 1948. The building is an octagonal shape with a brown ash interior, cathedral ceiling and leaded glass windows. For anyone interested in architecture, it is well worth a drive to visit Andover.

as you look at the photo Morgan is on your left Thanks Trudy Akers

