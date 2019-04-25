Buckfield Board of Selectmen

April 16, 2019

BUCKFIELD ­— The following action was taken by the Buckfield Board of Selectmen at the April 16 meeting:

Buck-It Grill

What happened: After lots of discussion and wordsmithing, selectmen unanimously approved a special entertainment permit and liquor license for the Buck-It Grill & Pub.

What it means: At the hour-long public hearing, a number of neighbors aired their concerns about noise levels and confusion over the number of days for outdoor events last year, and others spoke in favor of owner Lee Johnson and his Route 117 establishment. The special amusement permit allows for outdoor music for four one-day events in 2019 in the approved expanded outdoor area that will now measure 60 by 40 feet. The events include live music on Saturday, June 1, until 12:15 a.m.; Saturday, June 29, until 12:15 a.m.; Friday, July 5, until 11:15 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 31, until 11:15 p.m.

What’s next: The first event on June 1 is the second anniversary celebration of Buck-It being in business.

Cable franchise

What happened: After Town Manager Joe Roach asked selectmen, they agreed to look at updating the town’s Cable Television Ordinance.

What it means: The ordinance was crafted in 1988. The cable TV franchise agreement is up in October after it expired last year and selectmen extended the agreement for one year. Roach suggested selectmen hold a public hearing on the town’s Public Educational Government (PEG) channel to see if needs of the public are being met. There have been complaints that the audio can’t always be heard during broadcasted meetings.

What’s next: Roach will research what neighboring towns have for similar ordinances and the selectboard will set a date for a public hearing on the PEG channel at a future meeting.

Referendum

What happened: Selectmen set a public hearing date for after annual town meeting to discuss the possibility of moving from annual town meeting to referendum voting for voters to weigh in on the budget.

What it means: As a part of a series of idea-sharing workshops selectmen held with residents and committee members since the fall, some residents have expressed interest in changing the way they vote on the budget. This includes moving from an annual town meeting in June to referendum voting during the annual election.

What’s next: The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at the Buckfield Municipal Center, 34 Turner St.

Car Wash

What happened: Selectmen unanimously approved the Buckfield High School Class of 2022 car wash on Saturday, May 18, in the parking area of the Municipal Center.

