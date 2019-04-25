BETHEL — Once again, the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society are encouraging area businesses to support one of the leading cultural institutions of its type in northern New England by becoming Business Partner Members.

In exchange for the financial support provided through membership, MBHS strives to promote its business partners in a variety of ways, believing this alliance contributes directly to the economic vitality of the region.

Included in member benefits are referrals of a business to museum visitors, staff, volunteers, and trustees; a company’s literature prominently displayed at the historic Robinson House on Broad Street; business partner listing and link on the website; a listing in each issue of the MBHS newsletter; an attractive business partner certificate for display; free subscriptions to the print newsletter and e-News; and a 10% discount on purchases from the Museum Shop.

Memberships are available (at various fee levels to fit every budget) through the MBHS website at bethelhistorical.org.

New and renewing Business Partner Members for 2019 include the following, to which we extend our sincere thanks: 22 Broad Street at Gideon Hastings House; The Bethel Inn Resort; Bethel Outdoor Adventure & Campground; Bonnema Potters; Café DiCocoa / DiCocoa’s Market & Bakery; Chalmers Insurance Group; Chandler Funeral Home, Greenleaf Chapel; Chapman Inn; Community Energy; Franklin Savings Bank; Good Food Store & Catering Co.; Maine Mountain Post & Beam; Norway Savings Bank; Rice Tree Service; River View Resort; Rooster’s Roadhouse; Smith & Town Printers LLC; Smokin’ Good BBQ; Steam Mill Antiques; Steam Mill Brewing; The Sudbury Inn; Sunday River Resort; Top Notch Tree Service, LLC; Tourmaline Media; Vernon J. Davis Painting; W. J. Wheeler Company, Inc.; and Western Maine Supply Co.

For information on becoming an MBHS Business Partner member and receiving all the benefits given above, call 824-2908 or visit www.bethelhistorical.org.

The Museums of the Bethel Historical Society will offer its annual volunteer training during two Saturday mornings in May.

Anyone interested in volunteering/serving as a docent can choose either May 11 or May 18 to attend a one-hour informational and orientation and session.

Both sessions will be held at the Museums campus on Broad Street from 10 to 11 a.m. They will provide a chance for local residents and seasonal visitors to learn about various volunteer opportunities, including working in the Museum Shop, learning to be a tour guide, participating in outdoor gardening activities, helping with basic grounds upkeep, hosting at events, assisting with archival and library tasks, leading walking tours, and taking part in the upcoming children’s summer program.

For information, call the main office at 824-2908.

