NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St. in Norway, has announced its May calendar of events, listed below. A special activity offered this month is the 7:30 a.m. bird walk on Saturday, May 18, at Roberts Farm.

For information, check the Center’s calendar at www.crcofwm.org, find the Center on Facebook, or call 890-0329.

Drop-in hours are Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats and pillows, or to find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library.

The Center also is a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer, or take time for yourself by participating in scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

• Two Survivorship Programs are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming passes are available through the CRCWM partnership with the Hampton Inn at 151 Main St., Oxford. This pass is for one month of unlimited swimming in a saltwater pool for cancer survivors who have been out of treatment for six months and up to five years. Their caregiver is also eligible to receive a month of swimming as well. Survivors and caregivers interested in receiving a pass for swimming should stop by the Center at 199 Main St., Norway, or call 890-0329 for information.

• The Caring Coupon program is for cancer patients currently in treatment and up to six months after finishing treatment. Survivors may receive four coupons (their caregiver may receive two coupons) which they use for their choice of sessions of Reiki, massage, Reflexology or therapeutic yoga from a list of approved wellness providers. The providers on the list have undergone an interview process by the CRCWM and are reimbursed by the Center for their services. For information on Caring Coupons, stop by the Center or call 890-0329.

• Yoga Warriors – Wednesdays, May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St., Norway. This free, gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer, through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register for a class by arriving 15 minutes early.

• Banding Together To Restore exercise class – Thursdays, May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St., Norway. The focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Lori Britting leads this class, encouraging participants to work within their ability to safely obtain their desired goals, which could include improving energy and the ability to move easier while carrying out daily tasks and enjoying life. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register for a class by arriving 15 minutes early.

• Women’s Cancer Support Group – Tuesday, May 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Center, 199 Main St., Norway. Bring a bag lunch or snack. For information, call Tammy at 744-6173.

• Stampin’ Up – Tuesday, May 7, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Center. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards. It is fun and easy to do.

• Fun with Crafts – Tuesdays, May 7 and 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Center, 199 Main St., Norway. Do you enjoy crafting? Stop in to see what the project for the afternoon will be. Materials are provided.

• Self-Reflexology – Friday, May 10, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Center, 199 Main Street. Want to learn about Reflexology? Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

• Wellness Share – Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. Everyone is welcome for an introduction to Reiki practice and self-care. Massage, Reflexology and Polarity will also be available. There will be a potluck lunch at noon; bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For information, call 890-2177 or 312-9955.

• Beading Project – Tuesday, May 14, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Lively Accents, 310 Main St., Norway. Cathy always has a fun project for us to make. Join us and learn how to make something with beads.

• Men’s Rally Group – Thursday, May 16, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Center. Vance Jordan and Nel Bernard facilitate this time for men and their caregivers to connect with others who also are impacted by cancer. Nel will offer a chair massage to those interested. For information, call 890-0329.

• Bird Walk at Roberts Farm – Saturday, May 18, at 7:30 a.m. at Roberts Farm Preserve, 64 Roberts Rd., Norway. Look for birds in their natural habitat with Mary Van Nest. Wear appropriate outdoor clothing and bring bug spray and binoculars if possible.

• Self-Reiki – Tuesday, May 28, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Center, 199 Main St., Norway. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how Reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

