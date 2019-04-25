To the Editor:

After a long winter, signs of spring are emerging. The ice is almost out, some of the water birds are back, and crocuses have peAked through some bare patches, daffodils are trying to emerge, offering their gorgeous yellow color to the world. The days are longer and people’s moods have improved.

And another sign of spring … The Mahoosuc Community Band is ready for its spring concert. All are invited Monday, May 29, for an evening of fun music at 7 p.m. at the West Parish Congregational Church in Bethel.

The band has new music for this concert including: “Gospel John” composed by Jeff Steinberg, arranged by Andy Clark; “Good Night, Dear Heart” by Don Forrest; “Bond … James Bond” arranged by Stephen Bull; “Victory at Sea” by Richard Rogers, arranged by John Moss; “Lawrence of Arabia” by Maurice Jarree, arranged by Alfred Reed; “Triumphal March” from Aida by Giuseppe Verdi, arranged by Douglas Richard; and “Earth, Wind and Fire in Concert” arranged by Richard Saucedo.

The band wants to thank the community businesses for supporting the annual ad campaign for concert programs. Thanks to Scott Hynek for securing those donations to keep the community band performing music. These financial donations help with music purchases and equipment purchases.

Patricia Boyle-Wight is the director. The band members are all musicians whot just play music because it’s fun. The band rehearses Monday nights at 7 p.m. at the Congregational Church basement. New members are always welcome. We specifically encourage young musicians for the summer who want to keep on playing when the school year is over.

For more information, contact our president, Julie Schubert-Cowan, at [email protected] or our director, Patricia Boyle-Wight, at [email protected]

Come Monday night, hear the music and support your local community band. Refreshments will be served following the concert. Thank you for your ongoing support.

Jane Chandler

Bryant Pond

< Previous

Next >

filed under: