OXFORD – Five candidates will vie for two seats on the Board of Selectmen during the Jun 11 Annual Town Election.

The deadline for returning nomination papers occurred on April 12.

Incumbent Selectmen Caldwell Jackson and Floyd Thayer will face opposition from Sharon R. Jackson, Roger K. Wulleman and Amy L. Wuori on the Annual Town Election.

Incumbent SAD 17 Directors Stacia Cordwell and Ronald K. Kugell are running unopposed as is incumbent Water District Trustee Thomas Kennison.

The polls will be opened on June 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Public Safety Office, 701 Main Street (Route 26.)

Annual Town Meeting will get underway on Saturday, June 8 beginning at 10 a.m. in the Oxford Elementary School cafeteria.

