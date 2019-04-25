DENMARK — The Jazz History Workshop has made a few changes in its schedule with regard to instructors and course material.

This is the new workshop schedule:

April 25 with Justin Ramos: “The Classical side of Jazz” where we explore the history of Jazz music evolution and how it fits into the timeline of Classical history, and where the two genres interlope. Many of the Great Jazz musicians, Charlie Parker, Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, Oscar Peterson had Classical backgrounds played from the rich classical repertoire, were inspired by the great composers and embraced both genres.

May 2 with Mike Sakash: Lineage of the saxophone in jazz, including Johnny Hodges, Coleman Hawkins, Lester Young, Charlie Parker, Lee Konitz, Cannonball Adderly, John Coltrane and more.

May 9 with Justin Ramos: “The Synthesizer in Jazz,” starting with its infancy and first playable models created by Bob Moog and the many evolved instruments that found its way into the jazz forefront, how it reshaped jazz and birth new genres of music.

May 16 with Bruce Bergquist: Visit DenmarkArts.org for description.

May 23 with Justin Ramos: Visit DenmarkArts.org for description.

May 30 with Mike Sakash: Lineage of the guitar in jazz, including Django Reinhardt, Charlie Christian, Les Paul, Kenny Burrell, Joe Pass, Wes Montgomery and Pat Metheny.

