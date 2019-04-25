NORWAY — On Wednesday, April 10, during a ceremony at the Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference held at Lombardo’s Conference & Function Facilities in Randolph, Massachusetts, Norway Savings Bank received “2019 Best Wellness Employer Gold Certification” from Wellness Workdays, an organization dedicated to creating and supporting worksite wellness programs that inspire employees to make simple and positive changes to continually improve their health.

“Great employees deserve a healthy workplace. We are proud of the steps we’ve taken over the years to help our employees stay healthy and active,” said Richelle Wallace, SVP, Senior Resources Officer. “This designation reinforces our efforts in that area.”

To award this recognition, Wellness Workdays worked with Harvard Medical School to evaluate Norway Savings Bank in a variety of categories: Assessment, Strategy, Implementation and Evaluation. NSB’s programs received high rankings in all four categories including perfect scores for displaying a structured plan to assess and implement wellness strategies. In all, only 14 companies achieved this Gold Certification.

According to Wellness Workdays, Norway Savings has established and maintained a healthy culture through a variety of initiatives including:

Investing in a health coach to provide one-on-one sessions with all employees who want to participate

Providing complimentary on-site gyms at its two largest offices

Holding off-site Wellness Fairs for all employees

Establishing a Wellness Committee which oversees and advocates for all wellness activities.

“Due to these initiatives and more, we’ve seen impressive employee health metric improvement across the Bank,” said Patricia Weigel, President and CEO of Norway Savings Bank.

