AUBURN – Joanne Estelle (Southard) Dunton, 83, a resident of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. She was born Feb. 10, 1936 in Lisbon, the daughter of Ellery Southard and Edna (Quance) Southard. She married Sgt. Clyde E. Dunton Jr. on Fe. 8, 1958 at the High Street Methodist Church in Auburn.

Joanne followed her husband around the world while he served his country. After his passing, Joanne came back to Maine and her family. She resided at the Lake Auburn Town House until her need to be at Marshwood for a short time in Lewiston. Her final days were at Androscoggin Hospice in Auburn, to which her sisters and families wish to thank them for their excellent care to her.

She is survived by her sisters, Jean E. Jett and husband, Raymond of Falmouth, Janice M. Cloutier of Greene; nieces and nephews, Denna, Cheryl, Linda, Harley, Nellane, Wendy, and Peter; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Sgt. Clyde E. Dunton Jr. retired Air Force; and brother-in-law, Raymond Cloutier.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Interment with her husband at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta, Maine. At the family’s request there will be no services. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

