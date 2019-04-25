OTISFIELD — The Otisfield Conservation Committee has scheduled a clean-up of town roads for Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. The rain date is May 11.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of trash on the sides of the roads, as it has been about 10 years since the last organized road clean-up. The beautiful town of Otisfield needs your help.

Volunteeers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Otisfield Community Hall on Route 121, and should wear boots, gloves and bug spray, as the sides of the roads may still be wet. Trash bags, water and plastic gloves will be provided by the town.

Want to clean up your own road that day or on another day? Please do and then join the other volunteers for lunch. Members of the Otisfield Social Outreach Committee (Community Lunch Group) will be feeding the volunteers at the Community Hall after the clean-up. Let the committee know if you will be having lunch, to ensure they have the right amount of food.

Email Maureen Mooney-Howard at [email protected] if you are planning to help with efforts to clean up all the unsightly litter. Also, the committee needs to know if anyone is able to bring a pick-up truck that day to transport trash to the Casco Bulky Waste and the Otisfield and Oxford Transfer Stations.

We are looking forward to seeing you Saturday, May 4, and we thank you ahead of time for your help in making our beautiful town even more beautiful.

