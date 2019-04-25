NORWAY — The fifth children’s workshop in the Careers in Art Series for Kids, “Printmaking in Layers” will be led by Georgina Grenier at The Folk Art Studio at Fiber and Vine, 402 Main St., Norway, on Saturday, May 4.

The workshop series is designed to expose children to the myriad of processes and professions for visual artists and aims to open pathways for kids to consider making as a worthwhile activity and even imagine a dream that becomes a viable profession one day.

Register by April 27 for the workshops, which cost $35 each or $10 for scholarship recipients. Workshops are currently presented for two age groups: from 10 a.m. to noon for children ages 6-8, and from 1 to 3 p.m. for children ages 9 and up. For information, scholarship requests, and registration, email fiberandvine.com.

Students will use leaves, lace and found objects to make prints with rich layers of color and overlapping shapes. They will leave with a recipe for making their own gel plates at home, and plenty of unique artwork that has explored the concept of layering and transparency to build an image.

Georgina Grenier is an art practitioner living and working in southwestern Maine. Her work uses printmaking to document the invisible, yet amazing microscopic life forms in local waters. She also engages with local community in socially engaged artwork that explores how we view truth and certainty in a time when our social and environmental world is rapidly changing.

Grenier is now a public school teacher of gifted and talented students in MSAD 17 and holds graduate degrees in intermedia from the University of Maine Orono, 2017; and education from Goddard College, 2003. She loves to bring creative learning opportunities of all kinds to Maine students.

The Western Maine Art Group, The Folk Art Studio, and Fiber & Vine have partnered to bring this workshop series to the Oxford Hills. Through a generous grant from The Norway Savings Bank, Oxford Credit Union, and the Rotary Club, scholarships are offered for those with financial need.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: