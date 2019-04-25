NORWAY — Guy E. Rowe Elementary School honored Pre-K to Grade 2 students on Friday, March 22. The special student awards by each Pre-K to Grade 2 classrooms were: Perseverance Award, Lynn Eldridge Good Citizenship Award, Terry Cram Big Heart Award, and SeaDogs Most Improved Student Award. Back row, from left to right: Mrs. Genevieve Chaloult, Mrs. Kelli Knapp, Mrs. Charity Manjourides, Ms. Claudette Pierce, Mrs. Lucy Saunders-Kish, Ms. Katrina Soucey, and Mrs. Jennifer McAllister. Front row, left to right: Zoey Hersom, Christian Chabes, Mia Chen, Carter Edwards, Kaydence Durgin, Landyn Anthony, Brody Hawley, Aiden Gilpatrick, Isabelle Jones, Brayden Kenney and Olivea Rogers. (Submitted image)
