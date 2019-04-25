NEWRY — Sunday River Resort will participate in The River Fund’s Month of Giving fundraiser by matching up to $5,000 in donor contributions. The River Fund is a Newry-based non-profit organization, founded in 2018, with a goal of creating educational and recreational opportunities for youth in the region.

The Month of Giving fundraiser is an inaugural effort by The River Fund to garner community support. Donors can become a Friend of The River Fund by making at least a $50 donation, and will receive a River Fund t-shirt, sticker, and access to exclusive events like the annual Peak Gala at Sunday River. Donations can be made through RiverFundMaine.com.

“Sunday River is proud to support The River Fund and the plans they have to improve experiences and opportunities for the next generation,” says Resort President and General Manager, Dana Bullen. “Many people in our community work and play at our resort, and we believe it’s important to give back.”

For more information on The River Fund and the Month of Giving, visit RiverFundMaine.com or email [email protected] Media inquiries regarding the resort or Sunday River’s support of this effort should contact Sunday River’s Director of Communications, Karolyn Castaldo, at 207-824-5218 or [email protected]

About Sunday River: Sunday River is located minutes from picturesque Bethel Village in Western Maine’s Mahoosuc Mountains. A true four-season destination, Sunday River Resort offers eight interconnected peaks of world-class skiing and snowboarding, two resort hotels, and golf at the acclaimed Sunday River Country Club.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: