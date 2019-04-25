OXFORD — A public hearing and Special Town Meeting will be held on May 2 to approve an application requesting grant funding from the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development for the Valley View Orchard Pie Company.

The company, which relocated from Hebron to Madison Avenue in Oxford late last year, is a wholesale bakery that makes handmade fruit, cream and other pies for retailers and fundraising groups around New England

The Special Town Meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Oxford Town Office.

According to information from town officials, voters will be asked to discuss and approve the application for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, that if approved, will provide funds for building improvements and equipment replacement.

The comments solicited at the public hearing will be submitted as part of the application’s required documentation, according to town officials.

In January the Board of Selectmen approved $20,000 as a match for a CDBG sought by Valley View Orchard Pies.

Town Manager Butch Asselin said at that time that if the block grant is approved, the town’s share will come out of the Economic Development Fund that, as of that time, had $135,000 in it. Funding for the account comes from the Walmart TIF District and receiving the monies would be contingent on the business being awarded the block grant, Asselin said.

The Economic Development Committee met on January 8 and unanimously agreed to recommend providing the funds to the business as a match for the grant.

Asselin said the advantage to the town’s supporting the application is showing the USDA that the business has the town’s support. “This is a company that has relocated to Oxford and currently employs 25 people with five more possible by May,” said Asselin in January.

Each year, since 1982, the state receives a formula allocation of funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that, in turn, is distributed to eligible Maine communities under the Community Development Block Grant Program.

The money is used by local government in various community projects including infrastructure, housing, downtown revitalization to public facilities and economic development.

Oxford, for example, has received a number of CDBG grants in the past including for its wastewater treatment facility study in 1995, a redevelopment plan for the Robinson Mill in 2004 and in 1996 to establish a water line to the Oxford Regional Airport.

Those residents who can not attend the public hearing, may submit comments in writing to: Butch Asselin, P.O. Box 153, Oxford, Maine 04270 at any time prior to the Public Hearing. TDD/TTY users may call 711. Accommodations to access the meeting or any town program or service can be made by contacting Asselin at 539-4431.

