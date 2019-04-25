PARIS — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce Membership Committee has announced Valley View Orchard Pies as the recipient of its March Business of the Month Award. Valley View Orchard Pies has made great strides since buying this business last year.

They relocated to Oxford, giving them more room and the ability to expand the products they can offer, and giving the public the ability to buy retail. They deliver twice a week to many farm stands, gourmet food shops, and grocery stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The company also can do pie fundraisers as well, through the holiday seasons for organizations and schools.

Besides making pies, they also offer classic, chocolate mint, chocolate peanut butter, and pumpkin cream cheese Whoopie Pies; blueberry lemon, and lemon and orange cranberry Teacakes; apple crisp, blueberry cobbler and blueberry crisp trays; and peeled, cored and sliced apples (September through April).

The Chamber’s Business of the Month program is designed to raise awareness and celebrate various member achievements. Each month, the Chamber makes a charitable donation on behalf of the Business of the Month to the “Feeding Oxford Hills” initiative or Rightstart’s “Christmas for Kids and Teens” programs. The donation is based on at least 20% of the net proceeds raised during the Festival of Trees event. The March

donation of $175 will be given to the “Feeding Oxford Hills” program.

