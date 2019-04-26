A judge ruled Friday that some statements made by John D. Williams, who is charged with the murder of Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole, won’t be allowed at trial while other statements will be.

Superior Court Deputy Chief Justice Robert Mullen wrote in his 14-page order that the 29-year-old Madison man’s statements to detectives for roughly the first hour-and-a-half of his taped interview were voluntary and won’t be thrown out at trial.

But Mullen ruled that Williams’ statements after that point, including a re-enactment of the shooting as well as statements he made during a cigarette break and during his ride to the state prison in Warren, were not voluntary and can’t be used at trial.

Mullen wrote that there was “virtually no evidence” that Williams’ sustained drug use caused physical and mental impairment during his interrogation.

The judge also wrote that he didn’t believe law enforcement officials “beat and pummeled” Williams or “kicked (him) in the head and face . . . and caused severe bruising” while he was in custody, as Williams had alleged in his suppression motion.

But Mullen wrote that he did find that Williams “was punched in the face at a time when he was handcuffed and offering no significant resistance,” adding the act may have been inadvertent because the officer who struck Williams may not have known he was unable to resist.

Mullen also wrote that he believed certain members of the search party that located Williams “taunted” him after he was safely apprehended. “The court rejects the rationale provided for the now infamous photograph of the defendant taken by a member of the search party, namely that a photograph was necessary to confirm that the defendant was indeed the suspect law enforcement had been searching for over three days,” Mullen wrote.

In Williams’ motion to suppress his statements, his attorneys had written that officers had held up his head “by the back of his hair like a game trophy.” A photograph taken at that moment and released publicly sparked controversy.

Attorneys for Williams had sought to have his alleged confession thrown out, arguing it had been coerced by officers who’d beaten him and that he feared further physical violence if he didn’t cooperate with the officers who interrogated him.

This story will be updated.

