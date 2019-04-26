The second annual Mountain Valley Rec Women’s Invitational Tournament took place on Saturday March 23rd with six teams participating. They were comprised of Team Extreme 1 and Team Extreme 2, the Corn and Oats team, The Rangeley team, The Auburn Rec/Shoo2ers team, The River Valley team.

In the finals, undefeated TX1 and Corn and Oats played into overtime. In a back and forth exciting contest, Corn and Oats came from behind, down three points with 2.7 seconds left. After a missed free throw, a long rebound, great outlet pass and another quick pass to in the front court, Karen Magnuson hit an amazing three pointer from 35 feet on the left side to tie the game. She also hit two clutch free throws in overtime to seal the win and was named tournament MVP.

Throughout the day, there were 2 shooting contests. Molly Brown knocked down 23 of 25 foul shots, twice, and won the free throw contest. Also, Jenessa Talarico won the three point contest.

Future dates are the weekend of March 20-22, 2020. For further information about the tournament, please visit the Mountain Valley Rec League website, mvrbl.webs.com.