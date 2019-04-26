FRANKFORT – Gary Hussey, 76, passed away April 18, 2019, at a Bangor hospital. He was born at home in Frankfort, May 11, 1942, the son of Lawrence P. and Maxine “Rena” (Fields) Hussey.

Gary graduated from MCI in Pittsfield and attended Wentworth Institute in Massachusetts for civil engineering.

Gary being born and raised on the farm in Frankfort gave him a strong work ethic. Early on he helped his father deliver grain from the family flour, grain and feeds store and worked on the farm. Gary became a great auto mechanic, welder and painter of cars. He used these skills for the family used car business. Gary was a long time volunteer of the Frankfort Volunteer Fire Department and once was fire chief. His lifelong career was in road construction. He worked for George Adams Construction, McKay Rock Products, Gary retired from Lane Construction as general foreman, after 32 years.

He loved trains and mercury cars. Gary made many friends throughout his lifetime. He was a man of many talents and shared his skills with others. He was a mentor to many. Gary was best known for his sense of humor and his willingness to help others.

You will be greatly missed and in our hearts forever.

Surviving are his partner, Linda Doody; brother, Billy Hussey ad wife, Kathy; sister, Marilyn Levesque and husband, Paul; daughters, Jackie Smith and husband, Terry, Joy Frost and husband, Mike; son, Robert Hussey and wife, Nancy; stepdaughters, Dana Jo Doody and partner, Matt; Billie Doody and partner, Thor; stepson, Jesse Doody and partner, Kaileigh; grandchildren, Samantha Licon, Ambrosia Cupp, Bradley Hussey. Jamie Dakin, Jill Frost and Geoffrey Frost, Lauryn Cowing, Lola Cowing and Memphis Doody; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, and a brother, John Hussey.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

Gifts in his memory

may be sent to

Cancer Care of Maine

Northern Light Health Foundation

P.O. Box 931

Bangor, ME 04402-0931

or to the

Frankfort Volunteer Fire Department

C/O Jeff Anderson

187 Logging Road

Frankfort, ME 04438

